PHOENIX — A 40-foot city bus was converted into a dressing room at Arizona Helping Hands for its annual Operation School Bell event.

Partnering with Assistance League of Phoenix, the bus provided kids from kindergarten to 8th grade with everything from bottoms, shirts, undergarments, socks, shoes, belts and more for an estimated value of $200.

More than 300 children in foster care turned out for the event.

Aimee Runyon, CEO for Assistance League of Phoenix, said they serve over 8,500 kids a year, but the need is even greater.

“A simple donation of $10 can provide a child with a new pair of shoes,” she id. Elmo Defoor, a foster-grandparent, came out to the event with his five foster grandchildren.

He said they were able to get everything the kids needed.

“We’re semi-retired, so you sit there your budget. I work a little on the side, and all of a sudden you get a bunch of kids, 'Oh, no, no, no, no.' Not used to putting out that kind of money. Your food goes up, the clothing, getting the kids ready for daycare. When we found out about this, it was great. It was great,” he said.

