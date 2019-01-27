PHOENIX - Next Sunday, the New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. The Patriots are going for their sixth title, but this one could mean a little bit more.

Tyrone Carter, a former Marine, lifelong Patriots fan and longtime boyfriend of our own 12 News producer Courtney Banks, passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with stage four colon cancer.

When his condition was deteriorating in December, he had one final wish: spend his remaining days with his family in Virginia. But, he couldn't afford the trip from Arizona.

That's when fellow marine Jeremy Priessman posted a GoFundMe link in a Patriots fan community on Reddit to help Carter get home.

"We wanted to see if we could raise a little bit more, see if we could help out a little bit more," Priessman said.

His GoFundMe raised $10,676 with a goal of $10,000.

And, Carter was able to fly home to Virginia. Priessman said the day he flew home was actually the last day Carter was healthy enough to fly.

Carter's story made such an impact on the Patriots organization that even Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent him a video message.

"Tyrone, it's an honor for me to speak to you today and tell you how much I love and admire and respect people like yourself...thank you and you are truly a real Patriot," Kraft said in the message.

With the Patriots headed to the Super Bowl, the team started the hashtag #OneMoreForTyrone, dedicating the final game in his memory.