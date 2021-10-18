One woman dead in single-vehicle crash with intoxicated driver

The driver of the vehicle had a blood alcohol content level of 0.331, police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman is dead after she was in a single-vehicle crash with an intoxicated driver in Scottsdale Saturday.

George Johnson, 38, was driving a red Nissan Altima westbound on State Route 202 and came up the Scottsdale Road exit too fast, causing the car to jump over a curb and hit a steel traffic sign, officers from the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Officials said his passenger, 38-year-old Tamirah Washington, had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Responding officers saw Johnson had red, watery eyes and smelled of intoxication. Court documents revealed Johnson's blood alcohol content was 0.331. The legal BAC limit in Arizona is 0.08.

Johnson was arrested for one count of manslaughter.

