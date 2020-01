GLENDALE, Ariz. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an overnight fire.

The Glendale Fire Department says the fire started in an upstairs apartment near 5200 W Northern.

A fire department spokesperson says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and a man in his 20’s was taken to the hospital. A dog also died in the fire.

Four people and two dogs were in the apartment when the fire started. The cause of that fire has not been determined.