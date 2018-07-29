According to Phoenix police, officers are investigating a fatal crash near 7th Street and Cave Creek Rd Sunday.
Police say one person is dead after the collision. Officials say this was a multi-vehicle crash with one person pronounced dead at the hospital. According to Phoenix fire, three adults were transported to the hospital. A man believed to be in his 60’s was extricated from his car and transported in extremely critical condition, while a man and woman in their 20’s were transported with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
Northbound 7th Street is closed from Dunlap Avenue to Cave Creek Road and southbound from Mission Lane to Cave Creek Road as officers investigate the scene.
This story is developing.