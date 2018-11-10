PHOENIX — A person is dead after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Glendale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officials say the single-vehicle rollover occurred on northbound Loop 101 near the Bethany Home Road on-ramp.

Arizona DPS said the only occupant in the vehicle has died. The on-ramp at Bethany Home Road is closed just before rush hour, according to ADOT.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.

