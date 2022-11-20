One person dies after crash in Scottsdale, police say

Scottsdale police say the road is closed until further notice while the crash is being investigated.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One person has died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Scottsdale Sunday evening.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the intersection of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road is closed in all directions until further notice.

Officers are still on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

This is now a fatal investigation. The roadway will be close until further notice. https://t.co/NRSsD04BSc — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) November 21, 2022

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous