x
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

One person has died and 2 others were transported to the hospital following the crash

PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening.

The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. The westbound lanes are currently closed.

Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck, a semi, and two other vehicles.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, DPS said. Two other people involved had to be rushed to the hospital.

Traffic is currently being taken off Loop 101 at 59th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

