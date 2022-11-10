1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

One person has died and 2 others were transported to the hospital following the crash

PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening.

The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. The westbound lanes are currently closed.

Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck, a semi, and two other vehicles.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, DPS said. Two other people involved had to be rushed to the hospital.

Traffic is currently being taken off Loop 101 at 59th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous