The crash happened on the Loop 202 at Kyrene Friday night.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — One person has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Chandler Saturday night, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The multi-vehicle collision was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at Kyrene. The freeway was closed until 5:18 a.m. Saturday.

DPS troopers said one person was reported to have left the scene on foot.

