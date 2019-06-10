SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Scottsdale at Hayden and McDowell roads that killed one person Sunday morning.

Scottsdale Fire said two patients were transported to the hospital in critical condition after the serious crash.

Police say the person killed in the crash is an adult but haven't released any other info.

The intersection of Hayden and McDowell will be closed for several hours, police say.

