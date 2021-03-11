Wrong-way crash with semi-truck in Glendale leaves man dead

Officials said a man drove south in the northbound lanes of SR 101 Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man has died Wednesday after police said he drove the wrong way on State Route 101 and crashed into a semi-truck in Glendale.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man driving a Hyundai Elantra entered SR 101 on the Glendale Avenue exit ramp, troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Police said the man continued driving south in the northbound lanes of SR 101 when he crashed into a semi-truck between Glendale and Maryland avenues.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police believe that impairment was a factor in the collision. Officials are notifying the man's next of kin.

