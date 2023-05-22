One last party held at Phoenix mall made famous by 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure'

Metrocenter mall, which closed in 2020, is set to be demolished to make room for redevelopment

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The end has come for the Metrocenter mall in Phoenix and not even two dudes with a time machine can save it, the mall will “party on” no more.

Sunday the community came together for one last excellent adventure to say a final goodbye to the mall used for some of the most icon’s scenes from the 1989 movie “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

The party was hosted by Councilwoman Ann O'Brien.

It included a special screening by Harkins Theatres of the movie that made Metrocenter famous.

Members of the community shared their memories of the mall.

Parents brought their own kids to the place they hung out as teens.

One couple said Metrocenter was where they fell in love with each other back in 2001. While others said they would spend their days there, while their parents were at work. For others, ice skating was a highlight.

Attendees said while the mall will be gone their memories will last a lifetime.

The mall opened in 1973 and was referred to as the "crown jewel" of the desert, with generations flocking to it for fun, shopping and adventure.

Metrocenter was the first mall in the United States to have five department store anchors and the first place in Arizona with indoor ice skating. It was also the largest mall west of the Mississippi River at the time of its construction.

The mall closed its doors to shoppers for the final time in June 2020 following years of decline.

In November 2022, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of the property's $850 million redevelopment and revitalization to replace the empty mall.

Following the demolition, the site will be transformed into a walkable village with 2,600 multifamily units and 150,000 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space.

It's a new venture that is sure to be most excellent.

Up to Speed