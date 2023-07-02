Seven displaced, one injured in west Phoenix apartment fire

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near 35th Avenue & Indian School Road, according to officials.

PHOENIX — One person was injured and several others were displaced following an apartment fire in west Phoenix Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue & Indian School Road.

The fire started in the attic of one of the buildings, according to Douglas.

"An aggressive firefight by on-scene crews quickly suppressed the flames and ensured no further extension to neighboring units," said Douglas.

Douglas said an adult female suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. An update on her condition is not available.

Seven tenants have been displaced by the fire. A community assistance van arrived to help the displaced residents, according to Douglas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





