CHANDLER, Ariz. - One person is dead after a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Chandler Monday night, according to Chandler Police.

The crash happened at Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road around 7:30 p.m. and police say the intersection will be closed for the next few hours.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chandler PD's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the accident. All southbound lanes of Arizona Avenue are closed. Drivers can use Alma School Road or McQueen Road to get around.

