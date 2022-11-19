One person in custody following shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road, police say

The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police have one person in custody after a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what led up to the incident. Officers are currently on the scene investigating the incident and the department has not issued a statement or provided further information.

No other suspects are outstanding at this time, police said.

Avondale police are asking people to avoid the areas of McDowell Road between 111th and 119th avenues, and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

Please stay out of the areas McDowell Rd between 111th to 119th Ave, and Avondale Blvd from McDowell Rd to Encanto St. until further notice. Thank you! — Avondale Police (@AZAvondalePD) November 19, 2022

Scene at McDowell Rd and Avondale Blvd. Several wrecked vehicles, the one closest to me has a bullet hole through back window. Waiting updates from Avondale Police pic.twitter.com/Aq5zKVzNQc — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) November 19, 2022

I-10 at Avondale: The Westbound and Eastbound on-ramps are closed due to law enforcement activity.



Motorists are advised to expect delays. pic.twitter.com/26y0hjUNWg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2022

