One person in custody following shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road, police say

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police have one person in custody after a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon.
The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what led up to the incident. Officers are currently on the scene investigating the incident and the department has not issued a statement or provided further information.
No other suspects are outstanding at this time, police said.
Avondale police are asking people to avoid the areas of McDowell Road between 111th and 119th avenues, and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street.
This is a developing scene. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.
