One person dead after west Phoenix car crash

PHOENIX — One man has died after being hit while standing outside his truck in west Phoenix Tuesday night.
Officers from the Phoenix Police Department said a pink SUV was driving westbound on McDowell Road from 64th Street around 7:20 p.m. when it struck a silver pickup truck near the roadway.
Gerardo Vasquez, 59, was standing outside his pickup truck, which was broken down, and was hit due to the force of the collision.
Vasquez was pronounced dead on the scene.
Traffic on McDowell Road from 64th Street to Bushmaster Road was restricted for some time.
