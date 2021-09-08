One person dead after west Phoenix car crash

A man standing outside his truck died when someone ran into it Tuesday night.

PHOENIX — One man has died after being hit while standing outside his truck in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department said a pink SUV was driving westbound on McDowell Road from 64th Street around 7:20 p.m. when it struck a silver pickup truck near the roadway.

Gerardo Vasquez, 59, was standing outside his pickup truck, which was broken down, and was hit due to the force of the collision.

Vasquez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic on McDowell Road from 64th Street to Bushmaster Road was restricted for some time.

