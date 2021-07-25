One dead, one arrested, two injured in four-car crash in Phoenix

The collision happened in the area of 72nd Dr. and Thomas Ave.

PHOENIX — A woman suspected of being impaired was arrested after a four-car crash killed one woman and injured two other people, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Phoenix police responded to the area of 72nd Dr. and Thomas Rd. for a four-car collision.

Officials said 29-year-old Asheley Alvidrez was driving east on Thomas Rd. when she rear-ended a white Mazda 6. The 51-year-old woman driving the Mazda had serious injuries, police said.

That collision caused the Mazda to be pushed over the center median into oncoming traffic and crash into a green Kia Sorento and a silver Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota had non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Alvidrez showed signs that she was impaired. She was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and endangerment.

