1 dead, 6 others hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Phoenix

The intersection of 71st Ave and Indian School Road where the accident happened will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

PHOENIX — One person has died and six others are in the hospital after a three-vehicle collision took place early Monday morning in Phoenix.

Crews were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road where they found the accident with two of the vehicles on fire, firefighters said.

No extraction was needed, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Six other people were transported to local hospitals, including:

Teenage girl transported as an immediate in critical condition

Teenage boy transported as an immediate in critical condition

Early-20’s man transported as an immediate in critical condition

Teenage girl transported as a delayed in stable condition

Mid-20’s man transported as a delayed in stable condition

Mid 20’s man transported as a delayed in stable condition

The intersection will be closed for an unspecified amount of time while the scene is investigated, authorities said.

