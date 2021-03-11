One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Tempe; US 60 closed

The crash occurred on the US 60 at Priest Drive in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — One woman is dead and three others are injured in a three-vehicle collision that closed the westbound lanes of US 60 in Tempe at Priest Drive on Monday.

A Kia Sorrento with New Mexico plates was driving on the US 60 when it struck the center wall head-on, causing the car to roll over, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Part of the wreckage from the Kia landed on a Tesla. A pickup truck then hit both of the cars.

A woman in her 70s who was in the passenger seat of the Kia died in the crash, police said. The driver of the Kia has life-threatening injuries and two others have minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 60 are blocked at Priest Drive, however, drivers can still use the Priest Drive and HOV ramps.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening for the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

Up to Speed