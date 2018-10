PHOENIX - One man is dead after a shooting near a park in the area of the 1400 block of E. Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix Police said Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. and a man was found shot at the scene and then was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect information given by Phoenix Police, which said investigators were just arriving on scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.

