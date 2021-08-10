One dead in fiery, three-vehicle crash with semi-truck in Phoenix

Police said a driver's high rate of speed is a factor in the cause of the collision.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two are injured due to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Phoenix Monday evening.

Phoenix police said just after 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of an SUV at a red light on 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The collision forced both vehicles into the intersection, crashing into a semi-truck. All three vehicles caught on fire, police said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of the pickup truck and semi-truck were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the pick-up truck's speeding was a contributing factor to the crash.

Up to Speed