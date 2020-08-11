One dead, child with life-threatening injuries after Glendale vehicle collision

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while others were transported to the hospital with both life threatening and non-life threatening injuries, Glendale PD said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is dead and multiple people were injured after a vehicle collision in Glendale late Saturday night, the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers determined that a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on North 63rd Avenue and West Union Hills Road. The vehicle that was rear-ended had four people in it, police said.

A man sitting behind the driver's seat was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. while the driver was transported with non-lifethreatening injuries and the other passenger was not injured.

The vehicle who rear ended the other vehicle had two occupants, neither of which were injured, police said.

Officers said that speed and impairment are both under investigation at this time.