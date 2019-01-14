April Wood had trouble walking and moving when she weighed 440 pounds. She knew it was affecting her children, so she started a life transformation journey.

Matt Hoodie, her trainer in north Scottsdale, knew what she was facing. He too had lost 150 pounds.

"It gives me a little bit different perspective than a trainer who's maybe been in shape his whole life or her whole life," Hoodie said.

Now down 280 pounds, April is a Zumba instructor, but she's facing a new challenge.

"One of the biggest challenges is the loose skin," Hoodie said. "It can tear and it can be really painful so I made a GoFundMe for her."

