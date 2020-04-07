On The Mark: America’s historic summer of civil unrest

As we celebrate this Independence Day, the concept of that journey has never been more important.

PHOENIX — It is said that life is not about the destination, but more about the journey.

From a young upstart group of patriots who decided to dissent from English rule… to a country that would become the most powerful on earth and the envy of most of the world.

But, the journey has been rocky, and at times, shameful and ugly.

We were a country that embraced slavery and fought a bloody civil war that divided our nation.

The question as we head into our 244th birthday, how far have we truly come on the principle that was the cornerstone of our great nation,

That “all men are created equal.”

Now more than ever, we rightly are questioning that.

But does tearing down statues really change what happened? Does taking the word “Dixie” out of the name of a popular singing group bring about societal change?