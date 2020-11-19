Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel still recovering from brain injury, department work continuing

"She continues to respond well to treatment and is alert and communicating with her family and medical team."

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel continues to recover after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Nov. 3 and several people are offering statements on her condition and status of the attorney's office on Thursday.

Adel was hospitalized on election night with bleeding on her brain after falling and hitting her head at home. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office issued the following statement on behalf of the family and doctors of County Attorney Allister Adel:

We are grateful for the outpouring of support during this time and the privacy that has been afforded to our family. We appreciate the community’s continued patience as Allister recovers from surgery and want to thank the physicians and staff at the Barrow Neurological Institute for the world-class care they are providing at this time. We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Michael Lawton, the President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute, is the treating physician for Allister Adel and issued this statement:

Allister Adel was transferred on Nov. 5 to Barrow Neurological Institute. She has been receiving treatment for a brain bleed that occurred between the brain and inner lining of the skull, causing pressure on the brain. The blood clot was surgically removed and the pressure on her brain has been relieved. She continues to respond well to treatment and is alert and communicating with her family and medical team. The medical team at Barrow will provide Ms. Adel with world-class neurological care to help her make the best possible recovery, as we do with all our patients. Out of respect for the family’s wishes, Barrow will have no further comment at this time.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office also shared their statement about Adel:

While County Attorney Adel recuperates, Chief Deputy Ken Vick and Chief of Staff Candice Copple are overseeing the daily operations of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Out of respect for the family's wishes, Maricopa County Attorney's Office will have no further comment at this time.