Officials cancel Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show has been canceled one week before it was scheduled to take place.

Officials with the event announced on Friday that it would be canceled.

It was scheduled to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale from July 17 to July 19.

In a statement, event officials said receiving clarity from "local government officials regarding COVID-19 matters and the executive order have been extremely complicated."

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order on June 29 that banned mass gatherings with more than 50 people, which event officials said impacted the home and landscape show.

Officials said they provided a "comprehensive and detailed health & safety documentation" after the executive order was issued.

Those event protocols "went above and beyond any previously recommended remeasures," including 12-foot wide aisles, separating exhibitors, requiring masks at all times, putting hand-washing stations every 100 feet and more.

Officials said the event fell into a grey area after the issue was ordered, "where each individual city had the ability to override the Governor’s order if they opted to do so."

Event officials said the event was not officially canceled after the order went into effect but instead was deferred to the City of Glendale for a ruling.

They added that the proposal was sent back and forth between different government agencies and departments in the days following the executive order, and that Glendale was tasked with making the executive decision.

"However, they continued to defer to additional government departments and agencies to weigh in on the matter. So, based on the latest Declaration on June 29th, we must abide by the Governor’s ruling and cancel the event," the statement read.

"As a leader in the industry for the past 27 years, we understand the impact and importance that our Shows have on local businesses and our community," it continued.