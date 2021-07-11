x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Officials believe power outage caused collision that left one man seriously injured, one woman with life-threatening injuries

Officials said the storm led to the intersection of 7th Ave. and Broadway Road to be dark in all directions.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — A car crash that left two people with serious injuries might have been caused by Saturday's monsoon storm led power outages, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Nissan Frontier collided with a Nissan Altima at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. 

Detectives said a power outage caused by the storm led to the intersection being dark in all directions at the time of the crash. 

A man driving the Altima was treated for serious injuries and his passenger, a woman, was treated for life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Frontier had minor injuries and did not need to be treated while his female passenger was taken to the hospital.

Officials said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.