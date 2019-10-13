GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning when police officers responded to a call involving multiple gunshots being fired.

Police say they responded to an industrial area near 67th and Northern avenues and saw multiple people firing shots into a crowd of 200 fleeing people.

An officer shot at one of the suspects, striking him. The man was given medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Today in AZ and 12News.com for the latest information.