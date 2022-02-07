Officer-involved shooting reported in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said its investigating an officer-involved shooting near Coronado Road and 30th Avenue.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported Monday afternoon near 30th Avenue and Coronado Road.

The agency is advising citizens to stay clear of the area as it is still an active scene.

Phoenix police have not yet advised whether a suspect is in custody nor if any injuries were sustained during the shooting.

This is a developing story and 12 News will add updates as they become available.

Officer-involved shooting in the area of 30th Ave & Coronado. The scene is still active. For your safety, please avoid the area. Monitor our Twitter account for updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/JPqjStgOoS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 7, 2022

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.