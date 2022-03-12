x
Phoenix PD investigating officer-involved shooting

The shooting occurred near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer that was reported Saturday morning near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue.

Roads in this area are expected to be closed as officers investigate the incident. 

Police have not yet disclosed the following:

  • If anyone was injured
  • If anyone has been arrested
  • If a suspect is at large
  • Whether an officer discharged their weapon 
  • The circumstances leading up to the shooting

Updates will be published as they become available. 

