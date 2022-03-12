Phoenix PD investigating officer-involved shooting

The shooting occurred near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer that was reported Saturday morning near Thomas Road and 27th Avenue.

Roads in this area are expected to be closed as officers investigate the incident.

Police have not yet disclosed the following:

If anyone was injured

If anyone has been arrested

If a suspect is at large

Whether an officer discharged their weapon

The circumstances leading up to the shooting

Updates will be published as they become available.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.



Road closures will be in effect along Thomas Road and 27th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/JrSku6CZmk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 3, 2022

