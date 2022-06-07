Officer-involved shooting reported in Glendale, no officers injured

The shooting occurred Wednesday near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A subject was taken to the hospital Wednesday for critical, life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers located a stolen car with several people inside the vehicle. An altercation broke out between officers and the individuals inside the car that ended in gunfire, according to a Glendale police spokesperson.

No officers were injured during the shooting near the 6200 block of North 63rd Avenue, Glendale police said.

Police believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and there's no immediate threat to the public, Glendale police said.

Police have not released the following:

The identity or age of the injured subject

How many officers were involved

Whether the injured subject was armed with a weapon

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

