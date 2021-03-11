Officer injured in west Phoenix hit-and-run

The officer required immediate surgery for a leg injury sustained.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after being in a hit-and-run in west Phoenix early Monday.

The officer was on a motorcycle traveling east on Bethany Home Road around 12:30 a.m. when a dark-colored minivan turned left in front of him on 26th Avenue, colliding with him, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police said the officer sustained a serious leg injury and immediately had surgery.

The driver of the minivan did not stop or remain on the scene, officials said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.