Police officer, others injured in crash in West Valley

PHOENIX — An Avondale police officer was injured in a three-car accident in the West Valley on Monday.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was treated for very minor injuries.

Several other people were also injured, some of them seriously. Several were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The accident occurred near Dysart and Indian School roads in Litchfield Park around 8:40 a.m.

The officer was not immediately identified.

The intersection was closed for further investigation, as impairment was a factor in this accident.