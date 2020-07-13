x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

Police officer, others injured in crash in West Valley

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was treated for very minor injuries.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — An Avondale police officer was injured in a three-car accident in the West Valley on Monday. 

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was treated for very minor injuries.

Several other people were also injured, some of them seriously. Several were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The accident occurred near Dysart and Indian School roads in Litchfield Park around 8:40 a.m.

The officer was not immediately identified. 

The intersection was closed for further investigation, as impairment was a factor in this accident.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

RELATED: Portions of Loop 101, I-17 to be closed Tuesday due to funeral procession for Peoria police officer

RELATED: 2 bicyclists dead in Glendale after car crashes into them

RELATED: Teen girl dies after two-car crash in Phoenix

RELATED: Highway 79 shut down in Pinal County due to brush fire and deadly crash