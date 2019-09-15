PHOENIX (AP) — Two off-duty Arizona highway officers have stopped a wrong-way driver travelling on a Phoenix highway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received reports Friday about a vehicle driving against traffic on Loop 101 near the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

Officials say a department trooper performed a traffic break to stop drivers and help avoid a high-speed crash with the oncoming vehicle.

Two off-duty department troopers, a husband and wife, happened to be on the highway at the same time.

Authorities say the couple exited the highway, got on the opposite direction to drive parallel with the driver, hopped the median and put the car in park.

The department did not cite the driver but expects to contact the Motor Vehicle Division about a driver's license reexamination.

