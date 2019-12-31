PHOENIX — For many, there's no way to mark the new year like fireworks. But we also know fireworks can cause problems with pets, veterans and neighbors trying to get some sleep.

Plus, Arizona bans the public use of anything that flies into the air.

So instead of ticking off your neighbors, here are a few places where you can go to enjoy a planned fireworks display. And with Valley Metro offering free rides, it should be easier to get there safely.

CASA NYE Block Party – Tempe

Downtown Tempe will be bustling with partiers to ring in the new year. You can catch the NYE Pyrotechnic Spectacular Extravaganza at Mill Avenue and 6th Street.

This celebration at Westgate is for people 21 and older. Tickets start at $25, and you can hop among five different bars until the rooftop fireworks display at midnight.

Winter Wonderland New Years Eve – Scottsdale

The WET Deck is turning into a winter wonderland for New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $50 and are available here. A rooftop fireworks show will kick off 2020 at midnight.

Hindsight is 2020 – Phoenix

This party at Royal Palms Resort and Spa costs $175 and includes a champagne toast and 3-minute fireworks show at midnight.