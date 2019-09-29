PHOENIX — “We have 67 pigs,” said Danielle Betterman, owner of Better Piggies Rescue in Phoenix.

Last year, the rescue averaged around 30 pigs needing sanctuary. Lately, they’ve been averaging between 60 to 67 pigs.

“It's a problem. We're getting a lot of calls for owner surrenders and a lot for rescues. A lot of times, people don’t know what to do with a potbelly pig. They can become mature adults at eight weeks old. They start to hump. They start to get aggressive. Instead of spaying and neutering, they drop them off,” said Betterman.

Some of the potbelly pigs at the rescue were abandoned on the streets of Phoenix—others left to fend for themselves in the desert. They're not going to do well after living a domestic life.

“They don't know how to get their own food and a lot of times they become food for other animals,” said Betterman.

Potbelly pigs are social and curious animals. It's hard not to want one as a pet, but they're not for everyone.

“Pigs can range from 75 pounds to 300 pounds for potbellies,” said Betterman.

So, if you want a piggy pal. Betterman says do the research. Don't always trust what the breeder says.

“Get your pig spayed or neutered immediately. That's the number one thing. As soon as you get them spayed or neutered, their attitude changes, their demeanor changes. They become calm beautiful pigs and you’re able to keep them as a pet,” said Betterman.

Potential adopters from Better Piggies Rescue go through a vetting process that includes checking with city codes and the HOA to make sure the pigs are welcomed in their community.

Many communities consider potbelly pigs livestock and can only live in specially zoned areas.

Visit betterpiggiesrescue.org to learn more or surrender a pig.