GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service is investigating after an Arizona couple was found dead at Grand Canyon National Park.

Jessica Bartz, 22, and Garret Bonkowski, 25, both of Peoria, Arizona, are believed to have entered the park on Sept. 18, according to officials.

The two were found below Trailview 2 Overlook along West Rim Drive on the South Rim earlier this month. Their vehicle was found in a nearby parking area, the National Park Service said.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and are asking for the public's assistance.

If you were at the Grand Canyon on or around Sept. 18 and may have seen Bartz and Bonkowski, or if you have information that could help investigators, you are asked to call or text 888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

© 2018 KPNX