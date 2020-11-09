Now's the time for AC maintenance after a scorching Arizona summer

12 News reached out to an expert to help you get the most from your AC unit.

PHOENIX — There finally seems to be an end in sight to the hottest summer ever in the Valley of the Sun. But those air conditioners are still going to be working overtime for a few more weeks.

12 News reached out to an expert to help you get the most from your AC unit and to know when a simple repair project could eventually turn into an entire system replacement.

Cody Dryer, Service Manager of Desert Diamond Heating and Cooling, knows that when summer comes it’s going to be busy but this year’s record-breaking heat sent his crews working around the clock.

“It was definitely extra busy,” he said. Dryer says that it’s important to know the age and condition of your AC system. According to the US Department of Energy, the typical lifespan of a unit is about 15 to 20 years, but in Arizona, the average lifespan of an AC system is 12 to 15 years.

Dryer says, “If the cost of repair is higher and the system is older, at that time it may be worth considering replacing the system. It’s important to remember that each unit is unique and can last longer. New replacements usually have a 10-year warranty.

Dryer says the most important thing you can do to help keep your AC running is checking and replacing the air filter. He adds, “having good airflow across the coils is the most important thing.”

He recommends that you use the appropriate filter for your system so you don’t stress the unit. Some of the more expensive extra-thick filters could restrict airflow into your AC return, so make sure it’s getting good airflow.

You also want to make sure that if you’re AC does go out you have a plan in place beforehand so you know what to do. Dryer recommends that you research companies a pick one that is reputable and save it in your phone.

“Look at all the reviews, you want to look at the good reviews and the bad reviews, and is that company available 24/7 so if your air goes out on 4th of July at 10 o’clock at night is that company going to be available.”

And lastly, he recommends that you get your unit serviced twice a year to prevent the smaller parts from causing a bigger part to fail.

“They’re going to come out and do a tune-up twice a year, within that tune-up they’re going to check the smaller parts which can cause a bigger part to fail but they’re also going to check those bigger parts, the fan motors, the compressor,” says Dryer.