Glendale police offering $10,000 sign on bonus for new officers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Looking for a job and a lump-sum of money? Then the Glendale Police Department may just have you covered.

The department is offering hefty sign-on bonuses for new hires that apply by the end of this month.

New hires will receive a bonus up to $10,000, depending on the job title. The department tweeted out the enticing offer over the weekend.

A $5,000 bonus is offered for applicants hired as a police officer recruit; $7,500 is offered for applicants hired as an out-of-state lateral police officer; and $10,000 for applicants hired as an in-state lateral police officer.

The salaries for the jobs range from $55,442 to $81,913. Applications close on Nov. 28. Applicants will have to complete a physical assessment test as well as an interview.

Glendale police currently employs 432 sworn officers.

The large hiring bonuses from Glendale come at a time when police departments across the state are experiencing high turnover rates.

Earlier this month, an officer from the Phoenix Police Department resigned over the police radio.

Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach appeared during a Phoenix Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee meeting in November to discuss staffing in the Phoenix department.

“We are losing officers at an accelerated rate,” Kurtenbach told the committee.

Currently, Kurtenbach said the department is running 51 patrol staff below the 1,096 patrol officers considered "minimum staffing."

Kurtenbach said 212 officers have left the department so far this year, and a total of 254 are expected to leave through the end of 2021.

