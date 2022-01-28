Now 75, Phoenix Diocese's bishop submits retirement request

The diocese official said the pope hasn't yet acted on the request that Olmsted submitted Jan. 21, his birthday.

PHOENIX — Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, who has overseen the Phoenix Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church since 2003, has submitted a request to retire to Pope Francis upon reaching his 75th birthday, the age limit for bishops.

The diocese official said the pope hasn't yet acted on the request that Olmsted submitted Jan. 21, his birthday.

The office said the pope can accept the resignation “at his leisure" in that in the meantime the diocese “will be in a time of prayer and anticipation" while waiting for the appointment of the next bishop. Olmsted is the fourth person to serve as the bishop of the diocese.

