PHOENIX — Happy Halloween! It's finally time for all the ghosts and goblins to hit the streets for a night of frightful fun. To get you in the spooky spirit, we went to Facebook to crowdsource a few ghost stories.
Everyone loves a good terrifying tale on All Hallows Eve, so we wanted our social media friends to share their favorites.
And of course, they didn't disappoint.
Tamara shared erie photos from the Stanley Hotel with what appears to be blue orbs.
Christine also shared her scary encounter with a ghost in a north Scottsdale spa.
Another spooky encounter came from Tara. She shared a video of her dogs apparently being scared by an unseen force. Head to our Facebook post to watch the video and decided for yourself.
If you want to read more of the comments, check out the post embed below.
And have a fun and safe Halloween!
