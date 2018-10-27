If your not afraid of Freddy Krueger, you may want to consider shopping for a home on Elm street.

A new Zillow study found, homes on Elm Streets across the country, have a median home value that is about 65 percent less expensive than other homes in the area.

The same is true for Phoenix.

According to the study, the median value of homes on Elm Street in Phoenix is $182,200. That's about 22 percent lower than the median value of $235,200 in the rest of the city.

Of course, there are some cities where homes on Elm Street were actually more expensive than the median price of surrounding homes. Some of those cities include Southanmpton, NY, Wellesley, MA, and San Francisco, among others.

But on average, the opposite is true. The moral?

"If you want a great deal, look for a house on Elm Street," said real estate agent ,Jim Cavanaugh, with The Agency. "Possibly, do the tax record search. Make sure there's not a Fred Krueger living on the street beforehand, but could be a great deal.

