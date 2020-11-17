Northbound SR-85 closed near Buckeye after trooper involved in crash

The crash happened at the I-10 interchange just after 6 p.m. It’s not clear the extent of their injuries.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The northbound lanes of State Route 85 near Buckeye have been shut down after a crash involving a law enforcement officer happened Monday night.

The crash happened at the I-10 interchange just after 6 p.m. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed a trooper was involved in the crash.

ADOT is warning of delays for commuters and says northbound traffic is being forced to Broadway Road, but the southbound lanes are still open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s not known when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.