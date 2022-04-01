Northbound I-17 near Dunlap closed due to law enforcement situation, officials say

The southbound lanes are not affected, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 near Dunlap Avenue is closed in West Phoenix due to a law enforcement situation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Officials say the Northern Avenue on-ramp is also closed. The southbound lanes are not affected.

The Department of Public Safety said they are assisting Phoenix police with the investigation.

There is no additional information at this time.

