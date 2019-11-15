PHOENIX — North High School's head varsity football coach is on administrative leave after "inappropriate behavior" occurred between students, according to a letter sent to parents from the district.

The Phoenix Union High School District confirmed Friday that Adan Mendoza is under investigation.

The letter from the Phoenix Union High School District says the district is investigating after school officials "became aware of concerns about inappropriate behavior that allegedly occurred between students in the boys' locker room."

"We take all reported allegations seriously and have launched an investigation. As a part of the investigation, we are working with local authorities to determine the extent and severity of the reported behaviors," the district said in the letter.

Phoenix Union High School District

The district said Friday morning that they reached out to all the parents of the students potentially involved.

"If we believe that more students were involved, we will reach out individually to parents and families. The investigation is active, and we will provide updates as appropriate," the letter said.

The investigation is still active. At this point, the district is "unable to determine the extent and severity of the behavior," the letter said.