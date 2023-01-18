Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale

If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, Wright's incredible "final" design is up for sale in the hills of Phoenix.

PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale.

Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the home's Zillow listing details the uniquely beautiful architecture. From the sprawling entertainment spaces to the seamless floor plan that blends the home into the rocky mountains around it, the house is unlike any other in the Valley.

The 3,095-square-foot house overlooks Palm Canyon and most of the city below. It contains three bedrooms, a library, a den, and a home office space as well as an outdoor pool.

It was Frank Lloyd Wright's final residential design before his death, and one of 14 circular homes designed by the architect.

Our Showstopper for tonight's #FridayNightZillow is the "Circular Sun House," Frank Lloyd Wright's final design per the listing. Price INCREASE to $8.95M. (Ouch!). It's great. Just 3BR & 3K. You are buying it as a piece of art, not for the sf. Phoenix. https://t.co/cEUJ225fHc pic.twitter.com/sm5NfGWdUg — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 14, 2023

Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis featured the home on a Twitter segment that he calls Friday Night Zillow. It's a steep price tag, but the home's listing can be found here on Zillow.com.

Just spectacular. Everything a circle or a semicircle. #FridayNightZillow. pic.twitter.com/fieCkglGK2 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 14, 2023

And by looking at the tweets, the views are pretty incredible.

Groovy! Special thanks to my sister-in-law who found this and many of the other homes tonight, and thanks for all the kitten pics while we were in the hospital ER! #FridayNightZillow pic.twitter.com/swYPJK2KYI — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 14, 2023

