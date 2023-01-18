Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale

PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale.
If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, this 3-bedroom work of art could be the one for you.
Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the home's Zillow listing details the uniquely beautiful architecture. From the sprawling entertainment spaces to the seamless floor plan that blends the home into the rocky mountains around it, the house is unlike any other in the Valley.
The 3,095-square-foot house overlooks Palm Canyon and most of the city below. It contains three bedrooms, a library, a den, and a home office space as well as an outdoor pool.
It was Frank Lloyd Wright's final residential design before his death, and one of 14 circular homes designed by the architect.
Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis featured the home on a Twitter segment that he calls Friday Night Zillow. It's a steep price tag, but the home's listing can be found here on Zillow.com.
And by looking at the tweets, the views are pretty incredible.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
WE ❤ ARIZONA
Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.