A Valley non-profit is teaming up with an Ahwatukee coffee shop to provide free coffee for first responders.

Matthew Armer of the Armer Foundation for Kids thought of the idea when he asked to buy some officers' coffee at The Buzzed Goat Coffee Company in Ahwatukee the other day.

"I thought why can't we make this an everyday thing and bring the community together and show our appreciation," Armer said.

The idea, what if the community came together to buy a cup of coffee for first responders all the time, to represent a simple thank you.

"I can't imagine the things they see in their careers, it's got to be heartbreaking the things they see," Armer said. "So, why not bring a little bit of enjoyment to their life, show them how much they are appreciated?"

Armer worked with Gabe Vonweimer, owner of The Buzzed Goat to make it happen and donations have helped the idea become reality.

"The sergeant I think who covers Ahwatukee comes in here and we're able to give her a free cup of joe as well so it's been really cool," Vonweimer said.

Now what's left, is to keep it going.

"I'd like to see it go on forever," Armer said.

"This is something we're hoping is not a fad," Vonweimer said.

So far, $400 have been raised so far to provide coffee for first responders. If you want to help out, you can donate in person at The Buzzed Goat Coffee Company, located on Ray Road.