PHOENIX — Five pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near West Thomas Road and North 59th Avenue in west Phoenix Monday, including four children, but all are in stable condition, Phoenix Fire says.

Firefighters called the incident "minor in nature" and said an ambulance and engine would remain on scene to continue evaluation. It's unknown if any of the five people hit were transported to the hospital.

It's also unknown at this time if it was a hit-and-run.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.