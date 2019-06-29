PHOENIX — About 12 people were displaced but not injured after a fire broke out at a senior living center in west Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Captain Danny Gile said the fire broke out in the complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just after 3 p.m.

The blaze was sparked in the attic of a middle apartment that was quickly spreading to the common attic area in the complex.

The fire grew to a second alarm, meaning more than 50 firefighters had to be brought in to battle it.

It was quickly contained. All of the occupants were able to leave their apartments without injury.

No firefighters were injured.

The tenants were working with the local chapter of the American Red Cross to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.