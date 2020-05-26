The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the fire broke out at the Sizzler restaurant near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the first-alarm fire broke out at the restaurant near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

It was a "defensive fire," fire crews said. It broke out around 4:30 a.m.

Crews gained control of the fire shortly before 7 a.m. and held the fire to the back of the building.

The building sustained "significant damage," the department said.

The department said there were no reported injuries.

Team 12's Jen Wahl was on scene and she said she saw a large amount of smoke that seemed to reduce as Tuesday morning went on.

Firefighters were dumping water on the roof of the restaurant using "several hoses," Wahl added. She said there was a "pretty big response."

Mesa Police are blocking off the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.